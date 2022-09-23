Leiter picked up the save Thursday in Pittsburgh, striking out four in 2.1 innings while walking two and hitting a batter in a 3-2 win.

Leiter entered the game in the seventh inning with the bases loaded and two outs and struck out Rodolfo Castro to end the inning. He walked a batter in the eighth and had runners on second and third with two outs in the ninth but escaped both situations unscathed. It was his third save of the season and second in September. In the second half, he's posted a 1.75 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 27:11 K:BB in 25.2 innings across 18 relief appearances.