Leiter (2-4) allowed three runs on three hits and a walk while retiring just two batters to take the loss Thursday against the Rays. He struck out one.

Chicago starter Justin Steele tossed six scoreless innings but his effort was quickly wasted by Leiter, who couldn't get out of the seventh. The righty has allowed runs in each of his last two relief appearances, which has pushed his ERA up from 3.20 to 4.44. Leiter had a sub-4.00 ERA each of the last two seasons for the Cubs, so while he's struggled some lately, his track record suggests that better days will be ahead. He will also likely stick in a high-leverage role as he attempts to get back on track.