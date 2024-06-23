Leiter was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain Sunday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Leiter last appeared in a game Wednesday versus the Giants, surrendering three runs on a hit and two walks over two-thirds of an inning. He'll now likely be sidelined longer than the minimum stay on the injured list considering it's an injury to his throwing arm. In the meantime, Luke Little was called up from Triple-A Iowa to replace Leiter in the major-league bullpen Sunday.