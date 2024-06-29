Leiter (forearm) began a throwing program Friday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Manager Craig Counsell said Leiter is slated to throw again Saturday. It's unclear whether Leiter has been throwing off flat ground or a mound, but it certainly is a positive sign that the 33-year-old was able to start a throwing program just five days after landing on the IL with a strain in his right (throwing) forearm. He'll still most likely remain on the injured list for more than a minimum-length stay, but a return before the All-Star break hasn't been ruled out yet.