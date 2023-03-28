With Rowan Wick outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, according to Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times, Fulmer and Brad Boxberger should be the Cubs' primary options at the back end of games.

It was previously reported that Fulmer and Boxberger were viewed as the leading candidates to close, and this news should cement those two at the back of the bullpen. It remains to be seen if one of the pitchers will emerge as the primary closer. For now, fantasy managers should keep tabs on both of the veterans as the regular season approaches.