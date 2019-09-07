Cubs' Willson Contreras: Out Saturday
Contreras is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.
It's his second straight day out of the lineup. Thankfully, this was all part of the plan from the beginning and is not indicative of a setback; Contreras told Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times that the plan to ease him back from his hamstring injury included Friday and Saturday off. He should be back behind the plate Sunday.
