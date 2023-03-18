Moreno (hand) doesn't believe his injury is serious, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Moreno was hit in the hand by a 95.5 mph pitch during Saturday's Cactus League game, but the backstop said the pitch got him in the knuckles. He also said that he doesn't believe that he will undergo X-rays, but that could change if the hand swells up on him. Moreno should be considered day-to-day for now, and appears to have avoided a serious injury.