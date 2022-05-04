Melancon (undisclosed) played long toss on the field and later threw in the bullpen late Monday night, well after the game ended, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports.

Melancon has been on the injured list since last Friday after a positive COVID-19 test. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said the team cleared everything with MLB to allow Melancon to participate in the activity with no one else around. The reliever's status is up in the air, per Lovullo, who added Melancon needs another negative test to be activated.