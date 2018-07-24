Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Connects on 22nd homer

Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Monday in the Diamondbacks' 7-1 win over the Cubs.

Goldschmidt's second-inning blast ended a stretch of six games without an extra-base hit along with a 1-for-12 drought at the plate to begin the second half. Wrigley Field has long been one of the All-Star first baseman's favorite places to hit, as the two-hit performance boosted his career average to .361 over 138 at-bats at the park. He could make for a worthy building block in DFS lineups while the Diamondbacks remain in Chicago through Thursday.