Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Connects on 22nd homer
Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Monday in the Diamondbacks' 7-1 win over the Cubs.
Goldschmidt's second-inning blast ended a stretch of six games without an extra-base hit along with a 1-for-12 drought at the plate to begin the second half. Wrigley Field has long been one of the All-Star first baseman's favorite places to hit, as the two-hit performance boosted his career average to .361 over 138 at-bats at the park. He could make for a worthy building block in DFS lineups while the Diamondbacks remain in Chicago through Thursday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Production slows down•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Homers in blowout loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Drives in three•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Smashes three-run homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Singles four times in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Records 18th home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...