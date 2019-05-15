Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Experiences shoulder soreness

Walker (elbow) was removed from his rehab outing at extended spring training Wednesday after experiencing right shoulder soreness, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

It was Walker's second game appearance at extended spring training as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery in April 2018. The 26-year-old is scheduled to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the shoulder issue.

More News
Our Latest Stories