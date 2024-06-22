Walker (3-3) took the loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts over four innings.

Walker allowed four runs on three home runs, including back-to-back homers by Gabriel Moreno and Joc Pederson in the third inning. Walker generated only four swings on 77 pitches, including just one whiff with his splitter. Walker has failed to record a win or quality start since May 11 and currently owns a 5.60 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 43:21 K:BB over 53 innings. He tentatively lines up to face the Tigers next week.