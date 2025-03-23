Manager Rob Thomson said Sunday that Walker will be included in Philadelphia's season-opening rotation, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander entered camp with the expectation of working as a reliever, but he'll instead be in the rotation since Ranger Suarez (back) headed to the injured list. Walker had a 6.92 ERA and 6:3 K:BB over 13 innings during spring training, and he fared even worse in 19 regular-season appearances in 2024 with a 7.10 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and 58:37 K:BB.