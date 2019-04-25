Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Pitches sim game
Walker (elbow) threw a 30-pitch simulated game Tuesday, Jack Crouse of MLB.com reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo said he was encouraged by the results of the session. Walker is recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery in April 2018 and could rejoin the Diamondbacks by midseason.
