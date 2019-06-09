Dodgers' Corey Seager: Leads hit parade in win

Seager went 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Giants.

The Giants were determined not to let Cody Bellinger beat them, walking the Dodgers' cleanup hitter three times in five plate appearances, but Seager picked up the slack from the five hole. The shortstop has banged out four straight multi-hit efforts, but he's been hot for a lot longer than that -- Seager is now slashing .330/.392/.637 over his last 24 games with six homers and 26 RBI.