An MRI on Seager's left wrist came back negative, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

X-rays had also previously came back clean, so Seager's return to the Rangers' lineup will be determined by how much discomfort and swelling he's dealing with. The shortstop was injured when he was struck by a pitch Saturday in Baltimore and didn't play Sunday's game, but he has managed to avoid a serious injury and should be considered day-to-day. Texas has a team off day Monday before starting a series at home against the Padres on Tuesday.