Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Seager is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Detroit after his right hamstring tightened up on a swing in Saturday's 10-3 win, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Seager had missed two straight games due to an injury to the same hamstring before returning to the lineup at shortstop Saturday. He came up big in his return with two home runs and a double over his four at-bats, but Ezequiel Duran came off the bench to replace Seager late in the contest due to the nagging hamstring issue. Seager is set to be evaluated Monday when the Rangers return home, but and his availability for the start of the team's three-game series versus the Rockies would seem to be in peril.