Seager was hit in the left wrist by a pitch in the fifth inning and immediately exited the game, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Seager was in visible pain after being hit in the wrist area and walked straight back to the dugout. Davis Wendzel entered to run for Seager. Seager went 1-for-2 with a solo homer before the incident, and we should learn more about the injury postgame.