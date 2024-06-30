Seager (wrist) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

The 30-year-old had X-rays come back negative after being struck in the left wrist by a pitch Saturday, and he'll miss at least one start. The Rangers are calling up Jonathan Ornelas for added infield depth, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, which could signify that Seager will miss some time. No IL move is coming Sunday though, as Brock Burke was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. Josh Smith is starting at shortstop as Davis Wendzel mans the hot corner.