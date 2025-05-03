The Rangers reinstated Seager (hamstring) from the injured list Saturday.

Seager has been out of action since April 23 due to a strained right hamstring, but the 10-day minimum is all he needed to make a full recovery. He'll slide back into his usual role as Texas' everyday shortstop and look to pick up where he left off after slashing .302/.362/.524 during April. Jonathan Ornelas was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move.