X-rays on Seager's left wrist came back negative after he exited in the fifth inning of Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Orioles when he was hit by a pitch, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. He'll undergo further evaluation Sunday.

Seager went 1-for-2 with a solo home run before his night came to an early end during his third trip to the plate. He looked to be in significant pain when he took a Cade Povich pitch to the wrist, but fortunately, he appears to have avoided any structural damage. Even so, Seager is likely still hurting and shouldn't be expected to return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale in Baltimore. The Rangers will likely see how he's feeling early Sunday before providing an update on his status.