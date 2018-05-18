Dodgers' Erik Goeddel: Claimed by Dodgers
Goeddel was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Goeddel had a 1.23 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with nine strikeouts over 7.1 innings before being designated for assignment by the Mariners on Wednesday, so it isn't overly surprising he didn't make it through waivers unclaimed. The 29-year-old will likely settle into a low-leverage role in the Dodgers bullpen for now.
More News
-
Mariners' Erik Goeddel: Designated for assignment•
-
Mariners' Erik Goeddel: Grabs second win of season•
-
Mariners' Erik Goeddel: Impressive in '18 debut•
-
Mariners' Erik Goeddel: Joins Mariners on Thursday•
-
Mariners' Erik Goeddel: Signs minor-league deal with Mariners•
-
Erik Goeddel: Granted release from Rangers•
-
Prospects: Juan Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Rodon is getting closer
Heath Cummings looks at Austin Meadows' chances in the major leagues and whether it's finally...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...