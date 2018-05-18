Goeddel was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Goeddel had a 1.23 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with nine strikeouts over 7.1 innings before being designated for assignment by the Mariners on Wednesday, so it isn't overly surprising he didn't make it through waivers unclaimed. The 29-year-old will likely settle into a low-leverage role in the Dodgers bullpen for now.