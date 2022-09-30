Freeman went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Padres.

Freeman was on the back end of a double-steal that also saw Trea Turner swipe third in the sixth inning. The theft extended Freeman's career high to 13 stolen bases in 16 attempts this year. He's now gone seven games without a multi-hit effort -- he's only had four such stretches this year, which contributes to his lofty .327 batting average. He's added a .920 OPS, 20 home runs, 97 RBI, 113 runs scored, 46 doubles and two triples through 153 contests.