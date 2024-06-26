Freeman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Tuesday in a 4-3 win against the White Sox.

Freeman's two-run shot in the third inning tied the game at 3-3, and Shohei Ohtani's RBI single one frame later provided the decisive run. The long ball was Freeman's sixth in a superb June during which he's slashed .338/.433/.650 with 15 RBI, 19 runs, two stolen bases and a 14:12 BB:K. The veteran first baseman is tied for fourth in the league with 47 walks on the season, and his 13.7 percent walk rate is on pace for a career-best mark, excluding the abbreviated 60-game 2020 campaign.