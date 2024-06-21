Freeman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Thursday in a 5-3 win against Colorado.

Freeman accounted for the Dodgers' final run of the contest with his fourth-inning solo shot to center field. The veteran first baseman is up to 11 long balls on the season, with five of them coming in June. Freeman has added to his standout month with a .354 average, 12 RBI, 17 runs, two stolen bases and a 14:10 BB:K through 18 games.