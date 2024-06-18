Freeman went 1-for-1 with two runs and five walks in a 9-5 win against Colorado on Monday.

Freeman's patience was on display in the victory, as he tied a Dodgers franchise record by drawing five free passes. The veteran isn't shy about taking walks -- his 14.6 percent walk rate on the campaign ranks eighth among qualified MLB hitters and is on pace for the highest mark of his career. Of course, Freeman is plenty capable when swinging the bat as well, as he's currently batting .302, putting him on pace for his fifth straight season hitting at least .300.