Freeman went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Reds.

His seventh-inning solo shot off Ross Detwiler put the Dodgers in the lead for good. Freeman has a six-game hit streak going during which he's batting .458 (11-for-24) with two doubles, a triple and two homers, boosting his slash line on the season to .302/.385/.485 with seven home runs, six steals, 42 RBI and 44 runs through 67 contests.