Freeman went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in a 4-0 loss Sunday in Kansas City.
Freeman reached on an error and stole second base in the eighth inning. It was his 10th steal in 12 tries this season, tying his career-high for stolen bases in a season. Sunday was the first time in 18 games where he did not reach base safely. Since the beginning of July he's posted a .352/.422/.570 line with six homers and an 18:16 BB:K in 38 games.
