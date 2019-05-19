Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Dominates again in win

Ryu (6-1) gave up no runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five through seven innings in a win over the Reds on Sunday.

Ryu cruised through seven innings to earn his third consecutive win. The left-hander is having a ridiculous stretch, pitching at least seven innings and posting a 0.69 ERA with a 36:1 K:BB in his last five starts. He has a 6-1 record with a 1.52 ERA through nine starts this season. Ryu will makes his next start Saturday at PNC Park.