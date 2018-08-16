Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Six shutout in no-decision

Ryu fired six shutout innings with three hits allowed and six strikeouts in Wednesday's extra-innings win over the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

Making his first start since the beginning of May while sidelined with a groin injury, Ryu was terrific. He didn't appear to be limited in anyway, as his 89 pitches (60 strikes) were about in line with where he was at when healthy, and he allowed just two runners to get as far as second base all game. The 31-year-old had been pitching well before getting hurt, and Wednesday's outing gives him a 1.77 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 42:10 K:BB across 35.2 innings. He'll next face the Cardinals on Tuesday.