Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Six shutout in no-decision
Ryu fired six shutout innings with three hits allowed and six strikeouts in Wednesday's extra-innings win over the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.
Making his first start since the beginning of May while sidelined with a groin injury, Ryu was terrific. He didn't appear to be limited in anyway, as his 89 pitches (60 strikes) were about in line with where he was at when healthy, and he allowed just two runners to get as far as second base all game. The 31-year-old had been pitching well before getting hurt, and Wednesday's outing gives him a 1.77 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 42:10 K:BB across 35.2 innings. He'll next face the Cardinals on Tuesday.
More News
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Activated ahead of start•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Tabbed as Wednesday's starter•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Won't have another rehab start•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Works five innings in second rehab start•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Next rehab outing coming at Double-A•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Solid first rehab outing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...