Turner went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 10-3 victory over Minnesota.

Turner returned from a stint on the 10-day injured list to record a pair of hits in the win. He wasted little time getting in on the action, swatting a run-scoring double in the second inning. Fantasy managers who roster Turner will hope that the time away doesn't cool off his bat -- over his past 18 contests, the veteran third baseman is slashing .435/.507/.677 with four home runs and 17 RBI.