Turner went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI in Thursday's win over the Yankees.

The hit was a fluky one -- he squibbed a ball down the first-base line, and it caromed off the bag and away from Ben Rice rather than rolling foul -- but Turner still put together a productive night in a 9-2 rout. The veteran slugger has found a groove at the plate, going 10-for-25 (.400) over the last eight games with a double, a homer, four RBI, seven runs and an 8:6 BB:K. Despite the surge, Turner's .715 OPS on the season would be his lowest mark since 2013.