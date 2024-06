Turner went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's loss to Boston.

Turner scored Toronto's first run after drawing a walk in the second inning. He later ripped a solo shot in the sixth inning for his fifth home run of the year. He snapped a 33-game homerless drought, during which he slashed .155/.250/.191. Turner now owns a .691 OPS with 18 extra-base hits and 24 runs scored through 233 plate appearances.