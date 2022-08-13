Gonsolin (14-1) gave up one earned run on two hits and three walks while striking out three over 6.2 innings to earn the win in an 8-3 victory over the Royals on Friday.

Gonsolin retired the first 16 batters he faced and carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning to pick up his 14th win of the season. All of the offense which the Royals could muster against Gonsolin was an RBI double before he came out of the game with a 5-1 lead after throwing 85 pitches. The 28-year-old right-hander has now strung together two excellent starts in a row after some minor struggles towards the end of July. He is tied for the NL lead in wins and ranks second in the league with a 2.24 ERA, behind only Sandy Alcantara. He is tentatively expected to make his next start at Milwaukee.