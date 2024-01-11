What do we want? Prospects! How many of them? One hundred!

It's the only number that will suffice in this situation. You might claim that 85 or 130 represents a more natural cutoff, but I for one will not sanction such barbarism. Does the expression "keeping it 100" mean nothing to you?

If you're bothered by this inane introduction, keep in mind it was written in anticipation of you scrolling right past it. The truth is a prospect rank list requires no introduction. It's not a particularly difficult concept to grasp. Kind of an industry staple, in fact. But for formatting purposes, I require one. So I'm doing my part by providing one. You're not doing yours by reading it.

I suppose if you've made it this far, I should note that this particular rank list is geared toward Fantasy Baseball, meaning defense only matters to the extent it could impact playing time and pitchers and catchers are of less interest overall.

But that's in the headline, too, so I should probably just get on with it.

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2023: Low-A, High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .323 BA (477 AB), 12 HR, 24 SB, .941 OPS, 101 BB, 118 K

Only a year after being drafted first overall, Holliday scaled the Orioles' entire minor-league system, showing polish beyond even what you'd expect for the son of a seven-time All-Star. He's still growing into power at age 20, but he's so good in every other respect that the Orioles aren't going to be able to slow him down.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

2. Jackson Chourio, OF, Brewers



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2023: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .283 BA (531 AB), 22 HR, 44 SB, .805 OPS, 43 BB, 104 K

Chourio is the sort of dynamic talent whose tools are so loud that the numbers are immaterial, but even so, they were pretty great in 2023. Most notable was how he cut his strikeout rate to 17.8 percent, down from 26.9 percent the year before, despite making the big leap to Double-A.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .360 BA (161 AB), 10 HR, 12 SB, 1.157 OPS, 36 BB, 34 K

The Rangers drafted Langford fourth overall in July and then watched him obliterate four levels of the minors, putting him in the conversation for a big-league job already. If there's a flaw, it's not on the offensive side, where his impeccable strike-zone judgment and picture-perfect swing could make him a triple-slash threat along the lines of a Joey Votto or Juan Soto.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2023: High-A, Double-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .324 BA (460 AB), 31 HR, .976 OPS, 42 BB, 100 K

Major-league stats: .235 BA (34 AB), 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 BB, 8 K

Caminero entered 2023 as a 19-year-old on the fringes of top-100 lists and ended it as a 20-year-old major-leaguer, earning late-season looks from a Rays organization that's known for moving its prospects at a deliberate pace. It's perhaps the greatest testament to how special of a prospect Caminero is, combining superlative exit velocities with the sort of approach that should yield high batting averages as well.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2023: Japan

NPB stats: 17-6, 1.16 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 171 IP, 28 BB, 176 K

Between his 1.16 ERA last season, his three-year run as the best pitcher Japan, and the scouting reports that read like a greatest hits compilation for every other pitcher in the game (Spencer Strider's fastball, Kevin Gausman's splitter, George Kirby's command, etc.), you can understand why the Dodgers gave Yamamoto the biggest contract for any pitcher in history. Even if the transition isn't totally seamless this year, he has his whole career ahead of him at age 25.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

6. Evan Carter, OF, Rangers



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .288 BA (420 AB), 13 HR, 26 SB, .863 OPS, 81 BB, 111 K

Major-league stats: .307 BA (62 AB), 5 HR, 3 SB, 12 BB, 24 K

Carter's slender build makes his batting helmet appear oversized, giving him a resemblance to Dark Helmet at the dish, but his power played beyond his size and exit velocity readings in his first big-league stint. His disciplined approach quickly earned him a spot in the middle of a World Series lineup, and a Christian Yelich-like outcome seems likely.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, Low-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .292 BA (137 AB), 5 HR, 4 SB, .845 OPS, 14 BB, 38 K

While Wyatt Langford was the early standout from the 2023 draft, Crews was actually the higher rated of the two going in, and simply advancing to Double-A in his professional debut would normally qualify as a smashing success. He profiles similarly to Langford, projecting to hit for both average and power while reaching base at a high rate.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, Low-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 10 K

Though you'll see some hand-wringing over the shape of Skenes' fastball within analyst circles, its pure velocity should make it no worse than respectable -- and likely better than that when offset by his wipeout slider. He's under more scrutiny as the No. 1 pick in a loaded 2023 draft class, but he dominated the college ranks and offers the ideal combination of ceiling and floor.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .279 BA (348 AB), 11 HR, 18 SB, .812 OPS, 43 BB, 70 K

Majors-league stats: .316 BA (114 AB), 3 HR, 6 SB, .822 OPS, 8 BB, 25 K

Whatever prospect fatigue had begun to set in for Marte was quashed by his first stint in the majors, which saw him absolutely throttle the ball, hitting one nearly 116 mph, while going ballistic on the base paths. Too much of his contact was on the ground, but the number improved the longer he stayed, with all three of his home runs coming in his final 19 games.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

10. James Wood, OF, Nationals



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2023: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .262 BA (473 AB), 26 HR, 18 SB, .874 OPS, 65 BB, 173 K

This ranking is more cautious than some, owing mostly to the fact that Wood's strikeout rate climbed to 34 percent during what was a lengthy stay at Double-A, and at 6-feet-7, he's no certainty to overcome it. But we all know that the most famous 6-foot-7 slugger, Aaron Judge, eventually did, and Wood is in some ways more impressive physically, offering plus speed to go with his plus-plus power.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2023: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .265 BA (456 AB), 15 HR, 40 SB, .802 OPS, 83 BB, 133 K

Major-league stats: .258 BA (31 AB), 4 HR, 1 2B, 1 SB, 2 BB, 8 K

Dominguez's ever-fluctuating prospect stock reached its crescendo when he homered four times in his first eight major-league games (this on the heels of a .362 batting average over his final 45 minor-league games), but the need for Tommy John surgery brought it to an abrupt end. Still, that small taste of success was enough to justify a firmer buy-in for a prospect who was hyped to the hills at age 16.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2023: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .278 BA (417 AB), 20 HR, 36 SB, .874 OPS, 56 BB, 101 K

Majors-league stats: 4 for 31 (.129 BA), 1 SB, 2 BB, 11 K

Turns out Lawlar's late-season look was more of a peripheral glance, and what little came into view wasn't about to win any beauty contests. His prospect stock is down slightly as a result, and it's becoming clear that his productivity will depend more on him angling the ball properly than straight-up mashing. There's still hope of him becoming a speedier Marcus Semien if he can make good on it.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .287 BA (223 AB), 8 HR, .940 OPS, 56 BB, 56 K

After missing the early part of last season with a back strain, Montgomery returned to reach base at a .456 clip, bringing his stellar plate discipline with him to the upper minors. He's hit over power right now, but his 6-foot-4 frame promises more of the latter. You'll see some Corey Seager comps for him, which seem a bit fanciful, but it's clear that his prospect stock is on the ascent right now.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2023: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .236 BA (314 AB), 13 HR, .739 OPS, 32 BB, 86 K

Mayer's first taste of Double-A, where he hit .189 in 43 games, was hampered by a shoulder impingement, but it doesn't necessarily explain him swinging through so many hittable pitches. Better not to rush to judgment on a player who many considered to be the most talented of the 2021 draft class -- one who was completely living up to that hype prior to his ill-fated Double-A stint.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: late-season look

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2023: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .277 BA (466 AB), 15 HR, 15 SB, .770 OPS, 35 BB, 62 K

Merrill's production is still catching up to the lavish praise heaped upon him by prospect gurus everywhere, but the gap is closing as he adds muscle and loft. He's advanced in ways that belie his youth, such as his ability to hit offspeed pitches and hang in there against fellow lefties, and those more subtle characteristics help to lay the groundwork for his path to stardom.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: late-season look

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2023: did not play -- Tommy John surgery

2022 stats (minors): 6-2, 1.56 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 103 2/3 IP, 25 BB, 155 K

Some are quick to bury a pitching prospect who undergoes Tommy John surgery, but Painter's talent is so off-the-charts spectacular that it's worth the wait and then some. His fastball is a one-of-a-kind offering that generates whiffs at the top of the zone, peaking at 101 mph with a shorter path to the plate because of his 6-foot-7 reach, and his command is almost unheard of for a pitcher his size.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

17. Samuel Basallo, C, Orioles



Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2023: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .313 BA (419 AB), 20 HR, 12 SB, .953 OPS, 61 BB, 94 K

Catchers generally don't make for the best Dynasty assets, but with Adley Rutschman entrenched there for the Orioles, it's more Basallo's bat (and its ability to profile anywhere) that earns him this prominent spot in the rankings. Despite being months away from his 20th birthday, he already stands out for his swing decisions and exit velocities, and even a late-season move to Double-A wasn't enough to slow him down.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: late-season look

18. Coby Mayo, 3B, Orioles



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .290 BA (504 AB), 29 HR, 45 2B, .974 OPS, 93 BB, 148 K

Projections became reality last year for the 6-foot-5 Mayo, who finally developed the approach and swing characteristics to maximize his massive power potential, absolutely obliterating balls to his pull side in particular. He likely won't be a batting average standout but should walk enough to make up for it, with his peak being something between Pete Alonso and Max Muncy.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .287 BA (275 AB), 12 HR, 15 SB, .875 OPS, 39 BB, 37 K

With a tiny strikeout rate and Coors Field trajectory, Amador is a pretty good bet to compete for batting titles someday, and there's also hope for him being a factor in home runs and stolen bases. He'll need to optimize his swing path and efficiency on the bases, probably, but early returns are promising enough to dream on a 20/20 outcome.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: late-season look

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .306 BA (507 AB), 27 HR, 38 2B, .932 OPS, 60 BB, 121 K

While it's tempting to categorize Keith as a prototypical slugger, his above-average strikeout and line-drive rates point to him being a more rounded hitter and help to justify his ranking here. In Fantasy terms, there's a big difference between a .255-hitting, 25-homer guy and a .285-hitting, 30-homer guy, which basically describes Keith's range of outcomes, but his 2023 offers hope for the latter if Comerica Park doesn't drag him down.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

21. Ethan Salas, C, Padres



Age (on opening day): 17

Where he played in 2023: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .248 BA (254 AB), 9 HR, .752 OPS, 30 BB, 75 K

Salas began last season as a 16-year-old and ended it in Double-A, which would be remarkable regardless of his position but is unheard of for a catcher, given the steep learning curve. To say he's advanced for his age (both offensively and defensively) would be the understatement of the year, and while growth (he has much ahead of him) brings unpredictability, greatness is the prevailing forecast as of now.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

22. Jackson Jobe, SP, Tigers



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 2-4, 2.81 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 64 IP, 6 BB, 84 K

Renowned mostly for his 3,000-rpm slider, the third pick in the 2021 draft revealed another jaw-dropping characteristic in 2023: a 14-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Between that and Jobe's full arsenal of swing-and-miss offerings, an ace outcome is now in the offing, but that's only if he can achieve the necessary durability, being limited by back issues to 64 innings last season.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: late-season look

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, Low-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: 0-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 44 IP, 23 BB, 82 K

Last season brought some concerns to light for what was thought to be a rock solid pitching prospect, the most obvious being durability but the most serious being a incompatibility between Tiedemann's fastball and changeup -- two pitches whose wipeout characteristics require different release points, almost as if he's tipping his hand. Then again, he had 16.8 K/9.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2023: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .263 BA (410 AB), 13 HR, 45 SB, .876 OPS, 104 BB, 118 K

Standing 5-feet-6, Williams is just the latest testament to height being only a number in baseball, his first full professional season positioning him to be a fixture at the top of the Mets lineup for years to come. He reached base at a .425 clip and couldn't be stopped once he got there, but the clincher is his surprising power -- which isn't limited to his pull side.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: late-season look

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, Low-A

Minor-league stats: .362 BA (105 AB), 3 HR, 6 SB, .989 OPS, 9 BB, 14 K

Though he's a few years younger than Wyatt Langford and Dylan Crews, the fifth pick in last year's draft is thought to have similar upside, his sweet left-handed swing inviting comparisons as lofty as Josh Hamilton and Larry Walker. Jenkins is obviously more of a slow burn at age 19, but he had already advanced to full-season ball by the end of 2023, batting .392 for Low-A Fort Myers.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .237 BA (351 AB), 17 HR, .802 OPS, 55 BB, 80 K

Manzardo fell well short of the .327 batting average and 1.043 OPS that he delivered in 2022, but a deeper look at the numbers reveals the same stellar plate discipline, optimal launch angle and high-end exit velocities that fueled that breakout. He's a Statcast darling with a Vinnie Pasquantino-like skill set, and his strong AFL showing (.272 bating average, .905 OPS in 22 games) is closer to what you can expect moving forward.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

27. Spencer Jones, OF, Yankees



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .267 BA (480 AB), 16 HR, 43 SB, .780 OPS, 49 BB, 155 K

You may think the numbers don't back up the hype for Jones, but the one you're missing is that he averaged 93.8 mph on batted balls, which would have ranked fourth among all major-leaguers in 2023, just ahead of Matt Olson. So we're talking transcendent power for a player with the aptitude to steal bases as well, though his strikeout rate and launch angle represent significant hurdles.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: late-season look

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 1-3, 4.52 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 67 2/3 IP, 48 BB, 109 K

Major-league stats: 1-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 34 2/3 IP, 11 BB, 35 K

The big question for Harrison at this time last year was if he'd ever learn to command the arsenal that piles up strikeouts at such an enormous rate, and it turns out he kind of did, going from throwing 58 percent of his pitches for strikes in his first 18 starts to 65 percent in his final 10 (seven coming in the majors). Skepticism abounds, but the arrow is pointing up for me.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

29. Heston Kjerstad, DH, Orioles



Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2023: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .303 BA (479 AB), 21 HR, .904 OPS, 42 BB, 100 K

Major-league stats: .233 BA (30 AB), 2 HR, 1 2B, 2 BB, 10 K

This past season was a long time coming for the second pick in the 2020 draft, whose professional career was derailed at the start by a case of myocarditis. The contact skills were particularly surprising -- he simply didn't miss on pitches in the strike zone -- but with all the hitting talent rising to the surface for the Orioles, it's unclear where Kjerstad fits right now.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

30. Robby Snelling, SP, Padres



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2023: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 11-3, 1.82 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 103 2/3 IP, 34 BB, 118 K

Snelling's first full professional season saw him advance all the way to Double-A as a 19-year-old, which is an impressive feat in its own right, but all the more impressive is how he led all minor-leaguers in ERA (minimum 100 innings) in the process. His youth and left-handedness help to sweeten an already impressive package that has the look of another Tarik Skubal.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: late-season look

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 4-4, 2.65 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 88 1/3 IP, 27 BB, 117 K

Horton validated the Cubs' choice to take him seventh overall in 2022 with a dominant first season that ended with him putting together a 1.33 ERA across six Double-A starts. His short-arm delivery (he's a former high school quarterback) gives his fastball and slider some interesting characteristics, and while he does have some other pitches in the works, he's capable of dominating lineups on those two alone.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: late-season look

32. Chase DeLauter, OF, Guardians



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .355 BA (214 AB), 5 HR, 6 SB, .945 OPS, 23 BB, 30 K

Though DeLauter's professional debut was stalled by a pair of foot injuries, he showed last year what all the fuss was about, first getting healthy and then going off with a .355 batting average that was backed up by superlative contact rates. The power production was a bit lacking, but nothing in his exit velocities or launch angles would suggest it's a permanent affliction.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2023: High-A

Minor-league stats: .257 BA (444 AB), 15 HR, 24 SB, .841 OPS, 103 BB, 109 K

Ford's athleticism is sort of wasted at catcher, but the longer he stays there, the more likely he is to stick, which should at least make him a fun novelty at the position, sort of like if Marcus Semien played there. His best tools are his batting eye and foot speed, though the power should play if he continues elevating to his pull side.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: late-season look

34. Michael Busch, 3B, Dodgers



Age (on opening day): 26

Where he played in 2023: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .323 BA (390 AB), 27 HR, 1.049 OPS, 65 BB, 88 K

Major-league stats: .167 BA (72 AB), 2 HR, 3 2B, 8 BB, 27 K

There will come a point when Busch is too old to qualify as a prospect still, but it's not his fault the Dodgers are keeping him in purgatory, unwilling to trade him but having no place to play him. He achieved his final form last year with a .323/.431/.618 slash line at Triple-A, his Statcast readings revealing no red flags, but who can foresee the act of God that will get him in the lineup finally?

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

35. Xavier Isaac, 1B, Rays



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2023: Low-A, High-A

Minor-league stats: .285 BA (361 AB), 19 HR, 12 SB, .916 OPS, 64 BB, 92 K

That the Rays, a team that emphasizes versatility like no other, were willing to make a true first baseman their first-round pick in 2022 says the world of Isaac's upside, and the sizeable slugger began to deliver on that upside in his first full professional season, slashing .302/.399/.577 from May 1 on. He's working hard to manage his weight, too, having dropped 20-30 pounds last year.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

36. Roman Anthony, OF, Red Sox



Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2023: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .272 BA (397 AB), 14 HR, 16 SB, .869 OPS, 86 BB, 119 K

Anthony combines the defining characteristic of the Moneyball era (walks) with that of the Statcast era (exit velocity) to create a prospect that basically all the nerds can get excited about. His efforts to maximize his power saw his strikeout rate climb over 30 percent at High-A, where he did most of his work, but seeing as he's still a teenager, we can excuse the growing pains.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: late-season look

37. Max Clark, OF, Tigers



Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, Low-A

Minor-league stats: .224 BA (85 AB), 2 HR, 5 SB, .760 OPS, 21 BB, 25 K

The pressure's on for Clark to max out his potential given that the Tigers passed up Wyatt Langford for him at third overall last year, but it's hard to say exactly what that looks like. His swing is built for average right now, but his advanced approach and pitch recognition will still be of benefit if he's able to optimize for power. That may not be the best strategy for Comerica Park, though, in which case he'll need to deliver as a base-stealer.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

38. Matt Shaw, SS, Cubs



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .357 BA (157 AB), 8 HR, 15 SB, 1.018 OPS, 9 BB, 25 K

A loaded draft class saw Shaw slip to 13th overall in 2023, but he immediately made his presence known, climbing all the way to Double-A after just a month of professional ball. While he excelled in every facet of the game, he doesn't have some standout tool that makes stardom inevitable. Still, his pure hitting prowess should allow his power and speed to play up, as happened for Bo Bichette early in his career.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: late-season look

39. Termarr Johnson, 2B, Pirates



Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2023: Low-A, High-A

Minor-league stats: .244 BA (349 AB), 18 HR, 10 SB, .860 OPS, 101 BB, 120 K

Johnson's hit tool, which was enough to get him drafted fourth overall in 2022 despite his 5-foot-8 stature and limited defensive profile, went from being his biggest strength to his biggest question mark in his first full professional season, but it's not all bad news. He reached base at a .422 clip, delivered exit velocities far surpassing expectations and cut his strikeout rate to 20.5 percent over the final three months.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

40. Ronny Mauricio, 2B, Mets



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .292 BA (490 AB), 23 HR, 24 SB, .852 OPS, 35 BB, 97 K

Majors-league stats: .248 BA (101 AB), 2 HR, 7 SB, .643 OPS, 7 BB, 31 K

A torn ACL in winter ball ended Mauricio's 2024 hopes before they even began, but he made a strong enough impression in his late-2023 trial to justify the year-long wait. He delivered the Mets' hardest-hit ball of the year in his very first at-bat and went 7 for 7 on stolen bases, demonstrating exactly the sort of power/speed profile that Fantasy Baseballers covet. He could use the time off to improve his swing decisions, though.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .283 BA (438 AB), 20 HR, 37 SB, .876 OPS, 46 BB, 129 K

Major-league stats: 0 for 19, 2 SB, 3 BB, 7 K

Crow-Armstrong's 0-for-14 debut served as a welcome reminder that it's mostly defense fueling his top prospect standing, which of course doesn't matter so much for our game. His minor-league numbers, impressive though they were, came with underwhelming exit velocities and a tendency to chase, which isn't to say he can't be a Fantasy asset but is to say he's likely more Cedric Mullins than Randy Arozarena.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

42. Tyler Black, 3B, Brewers



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2023: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .284 BA (450 AB), 18 HR, 55 SB, .930 OPS, 88 BB, 100 K

If you weren't already familiar with Black prior to 2023, his eye-popping walk and stolen base totals forced you to sit up and take notice. The on-base prowess alone figures to earn him a spot in the Brewers lineup, and if he's truly this prolific as a base-stealer, his Fantasy worth isn't necessarily tied to his power output. He may surprise in that regard, though.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

43. Tommy Troy, SS, Diamondbacks



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, High-A

Minor-league stats: .271 BA (96 AB), 4 HR, 9 SB, .843 OPS, 16 BB, 28 K

Drafted 12th overall in 2023, Troy is the sort of jack-of-all-trades prospect whose eventual Fantasy value can be difficult to pin down. His future is likely at second base, which is fitting since the upside for this sort of hitter is something along the lines of a Marcus Semien or Ozzie Albies, but it wouldn't be a total shock to see Troy adopt the best traits of both, possibly with even more steals.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: Low-A, High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: 0-1, 1.53 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 29 1/3 IP, 16 BB, 41 K

The Braves made Waldrep the 24th pick last year in what many are calling the steal of the draft and then set about rushing through the minor-league system like they always do. His more over-the-top delivery gives hitters an unfamiliar look and makes his split-change the wipeout pitch that it is, which isn't to say he couldn't succeed with just his fastball and slider.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

45. Jung Hoo Lee, OF, Giants



Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2023: Korea

KBO stats: .318 BA (330 AB), 6 HR, 23 2B, .860 OPS, 49 BB, 23 K

While power output is normally the biggest concern for players coming over from East Asia, it's not even a consideration for Lee, whose game is all about piling up hits between the lines. He was a career .340 hitter in Korea, walking about twice as often as he struck out the past three years, and with the expectation he'll hit leadoff for the Giants, the floor is high.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

46. Colton Cowser, OF, Orioles



Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2023: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .300 BA (323 AB), 17 HR, 9 SB, .937 OPS, 64 BB, 107 K

Major-league stats: .115 BA (61 AB), 2 2B, 1 SB, 13 BB, 22 K

Despite being drafted fifth overall in 2021 and breezing through the entire minor-league system, Cowser flopped in his big-league debut -- though to be fair, the Orioles never seemed totally committed to playing him. Cracks have begun to develop, namely some contact issues that are especially concerning for a player whose defining trait is his hit tool, but it's too early to toss him aside.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

47. Curtis Mead, 3B, Rays



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .287 BA (247 AB), 9 HR, 22 2B, .879 OPS, 36 BB, 49 K

Major-league stats: .253 BA (83 AB), 1 HR, 1 3B, 3 2B, 7 BB, 21 K

After getting his feet wet late last year, this season is shaping up to be a make-or-break one for Mead, whose reputation as a hitter continues to outpace the results. It's true that elbow and wrist issues may have contributed to his underwhelming 2023, but seeing as he's not a great fit defensively on a team with little tolerance for inefficiencies, there's little margin for error offensively

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

48. Daniel Espino, SP, Guardians



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2023: did not play -- shoulder capsule surgery

2022 stats (minors): 1-0, 2.45 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 18 1/3 IP, 4 BB, 35 K

Espino is still recovering from the shoulder capsule surgery that cost him all of 2023 (after a knee injury cost him most of 2022), and there's no telling if he'll be the same when he makes it back. But he was so good prior to the injury, with strikeout and whiff rates that could only be described as deGromian, that you simply have to wait him it out and trust that his 80-grade fastball will return.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: late-season look

49. Drew Gilbert, OF, Mets



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2023: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .289 BA (433 AB), 18 HR, 12 SB, .868 OPS, 58 BB, 97 K

As good as Gilbert's final numbers are, the batting average jumps to .322 if you take out the three weeks when he was forced to DH because of an elbow injury. He's optimized his swing to maximize the power output of his 5-foot-9 frame and is fast enough to steal 20 bases as well, which makes for a package that's a bit reminiscent of Shane Victorino.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

50. Cole Young, SS, Mariners



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2023: Low-A, High-A

Minor-league stats: .277 BA (495 AB), 11 HR, 22 SB, .848 OPS, 88 BB, 90 K

The scouting reports for Cole Young read sort of like a left-handed Michael Young, waxing poetic about his pitch recognition, barrel control, hand-eye coordination and timing. It's a hit-over-power profile for sure, but there's enough loft in his swing for some 20-homers seasons. Daniel Murphy makes for another worthy comp.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

51. Jacob Misiorowski, SP, Brewers



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2023: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 4-2, 3.41 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 71 1/3 IP, 42 BB, 110 K

Misiorowski's 13.9 K/9 rate speaks not only to the effectiveness of his fastball and slider, which both rate at the top of the scales, but also to his 6-foot-7 reach, which cuts down on hitters' reaction times even more. The profile is reminiscent of Tyler Glasnow in his swabbie days with the Pirates, but a 59 percent strike rate is simply untenable and has to improve for Misiorowski to make it as a starter.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: late-season look

52. Brady House, 3B, Nationals



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2023: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .312 BA (340 AB), 12 HR, 9 SB, .862 OPS, 26 BB, 89 K

Part of a vaunted shortstop class in 2021, House finally began to deliver on his potential last year (albeit at a new position), overcoming the injuries and inconsistencies from the previous two years. He hammers the ball in a way that's not fully appreciated by the numbers yet, with an average exit velocity of 91 mph and a peak of 113, making multiple 30-homer seasons a reasonable outcome

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: late-season look

53. Brooks Lee, SS, Twins



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2023: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .275 BA (501 AB), 16 HR, 39 2B, .808 OPS, 56 BB, 91 K

For as hyped as Lee's bat was, his first full professional season was decidedly meh, his batting average, power production and walk rate failing to live up to the rather rosy projections. There were enough silver linings -- the doubles, the strikeout rate, etc. -- to project him as a solid regular still, but those envisioning another Alex Bregman will probably be disappointed.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

54. Jace Jung, 2B, Tigers



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2023: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .265 BA (486 AB), 28 HR, .878 OPS, 79 BB, 139 K

Jung already carried plenty of name value as the younger brother of Josh Jung and finally began to live up to it over the final three months of 2023, during which he hit .290 (75 for 259) with 16 homers and a .940 OPS. Much of that production came after his move to Double-A, which suggests he's pretty close to being major league-ready.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

55. Lazaro Montes, OF, Mariners



Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, Low-A

Minor-league stats: .303 BA (241 AB), 13 HR, 19 2B, 1.001 OPS, 54 BB, 76 K

The model for Montes is Yordan Alvarez, who's built similarly, is also of Cuban origin and hit many of the same beats at the start of his minor-league career, right down to working with the same instructor in the Dominican Republic. But while Montes has shown he can impact the ball like Alvarez, connecting is another matter. He did manage to lower his strikeout rate from 33 to 25 percent in one year, though.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

56. Emmanuel Rodriguez, OF, Twins



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2023: High-A

Minor-league stats: .240 BA (354 AB), 16 HR, 20 SB, .863 OPS, 92 BB, 134 K

Rodriguez's exit velocities are only outdone by his on-base prowess, but it's a double-edged sword, his passivity elevating his strikeout rate to the unpalatable range. It was a more palatable 27.3 percent from June 1 on, though, which led to the sort of batting average (.261) and OPS (.927) we're hoping to see.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

57. Druw Jones, OF, Diamondbacks



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, Low-A

Minor-league stats: .238 BA (147 AB), 2 HR, 9 SB, .679 OPS, 26 BB, 45 K

If this seems like a precipitous fall for the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft and son of prospective Hall of Famer Andruw Jones, well yes, new concerns have come to light, mostly related to his hit tool. Then again, Jones was coming back from a torn labrum in his shoulder, while also battling leg issues all year, and he did hit .339 (21 for 62) over his final 16 games.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

58. Dylan Lesko, SP, Padres



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, Low-A, High-A

Minor-league stats: 1-5, 5.45 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 33 IP, 22 BB, 52 K

Lesko was erratic in his professional debut last year, still working his way back from Tommy John surgery, but his stuff is so electric that the Padres saw fit to draft him 15th overall in 2022 knowing full well he needed the procedure. He throws a 3,000-rpm curveball that's somehow only his third-best pitch, trailing a fastball and changeup that both rate at the top of the scales.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

59. Rhett Lowder, SP, Reds



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: did not play -- workload management

The general feeling surrounding Lowder is that he's more of a floor play than a ceiling play, but that's also what they used to say about another notable Reds first-rounder, Nick Lodolo. Lowder has yet to throw a minor-league pitch, but he's projected to be an efficient strike-thrower with a fully developed secondary arsenal whose fastball isn't much of a weapon on its own.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: late-season look

60. Dalton Rushing, C, Dodgers



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2023: High-A

Minor-league stats: .228 BA (290 AB), 15 HR, .856 OPS, 72 BB, 93 K

The biggest knock on Rushing is that he's a catcher and likely to remain there, because otherwise, his patient approach and light-tower power would make him out to be an early-round OPS hog. He reached base at a .404 clip last year despite batting just .228, but there aren't real concerns about his hit tool, which presents the hope he could get enough DH at-bats to max out his potential.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: late-season look

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .288 BA (445 AB), 18 HR, 17 SB, .834 OPS, 44 BB, 83 K

Major-league stats: .172 BA (122 AB), 2 HR, 2 2B, 2 SB, 10 BB, 26 K

Though his major-league trial was an abject failure, Winn is currently in line to start for the Cardinals, getting a longer leash as a capable defender with an incredible arm. His minor-league numbers point to a Bryson Stott-like 15-homer, 30-steal ceiling, but his production may come closer to Taylor Walls if he doesn't learn to make better swing decisions.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

62. Ceddanne Rafaela, OF, Red Sox



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2023: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .302 BA (444 AB), 20 HR, 36 SB, .870 OPS, 26 BB, 103 K

Major-league stats: .241 BA (83 AB), 2 HR, 3 SB, 4 BB, 28 K

Just the fact Rafaela can play both center field and shortstop -- and has already done so in the majors -- makes him a handy guy to have around in Dynasty leagues, but his modest exit velocities and substantial chase issues could hold him back offensively. His power should at least play to his pull side at Fenway Park, and there's also some speed to work with.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

63. Owen Caissie, OF, Cubs



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2023: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .289 BA (439 AB), 22 HR, .918 OPS, 76 BB, 164 K

Caissie is a masher of the highest order but is plagued by the contact issues so familiar to players of his ilk. He brought his strikeout rate down to a manageable 26.8 percent over his final 61 games, though, and went on to hit .314 (69 for 220) with a .972 OPS during that time. He walks enough that he might get away with hitting only .230 or so at the highest level, but there's certainly bust potential.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

64. Justin Crawford, OF, Phillies



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2023: Low-A, High-A

Minor-league stats: .332 BA (349 AB), 3 HR, 47 SB, 32 BB, 69 K

Players who routinely hit .300 with 50 plus steals have always been rare and are rarer still today, but one of those players, Carl Crawford, has a son who just did a pretty good impression of him. The younger Crawford suffers from a ground ball affliction known to many young speedsters, but there's a star outcome here if he can figure out how to get to double-digit homers.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: late-season look

65. Noah Schultz, SP, White Sox



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2023: Low-A

Minor-league stats: 1-2, 1.33 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 27 IP, 6 BB, 38 K

The left-handed Schultz is far down the minor-league ladder with much still to prove on the durability front, but his profile is truly one of a kind, his fastball playing like some sort of alien pitch because of his gangly 6-foot-9 frame and near sidearm delivery. It's an ideal combination of stuff and funkiness the likes of which the White Sox haven't seen since Chris Sale.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

66. Luisangel Acuna, SS, Mets



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .294 BA (510 AB), 9 HR, 57 SB, .769 OPS, 52 BB, 106 K

Envious of their division rival's Acuña, the Mets landed one of their own at the trade deadline last year, but unfortunately for them, it's a much smaller model that may be just as quick but isn't nearly as powerful. if he learns to drive the ball to his pull side, 15-20 homers a year are possible, but it's more likely this younger Acuña is something along the lines of a Nico Hoerner.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

67. Zach Dezenzo, 3B, Astros



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2023: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .305 BA (358 AB), 18 HR, 22 SB, .914 OPS, 42 BB, 106 K

Dezenzo is an exit velocity darling, impacting the ball like few hitters can, and between that and his sturdy 6-foot-4 frame, a slugger outcome is likely. The batting average is probably too good to be true, having been inflated by a particularly fruitful stint at High-A Asheville, but if he steadies in the .260 range, he's probably a deserving starter for Fantasy.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

68. Mick Abel, SP, Phillies



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: 5-6, 4.13 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 113 1/3 IP, 65 BB, 132 K

Abel hasn't made any progress as a strike-thrower since the Phillies drafted him 15th overall in 2020, and now that he's reached the upper minors, the clock is ticking. He's been pretty effective in spite of the walks, featuring a deep arsenal of swing-and-miss offerings (the most impressive of which might be his fastball), so even if he can improve to just below-average control, he could be a real standout.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

69. Max Mayer, SP, Marlins



Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2023: did not play -- Tommy John surgery

2022 stats (minors): 3-4, 3.69 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 61 IP, 19 BB, 69 K

2022 stats (majors): 6 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Meyer's final 2022 numbers downplay the strides he was making that year, having put together a 1.72 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 11.2 K/9 through six Triple-A starts on the strength of a newly perfected changeup. The elbow troubles began thereafter, but it would be months before he finally succumbed to Tommy John surgery, skewing his numbers. Now ready to pitch again, an ace outcome remains on the table.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2023: High-A, Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 4-2, 2.76 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 62 IP, 33 BB, 79 K

Major-league stats: 1-0, 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 25 1/3 IP, 11 BB, 20 K

The Braves had no chill with Smith-Shawver last year, rocketing him from High-A to the majors in the span of just seven weeks. He was clearly underdeveloped, with most of his secondary offerings still in a fledgling state, but that he managed to hold his own is a testament to his raw ability. For as new as he is to pitching, the strides he's already made are enormous, and one can only speculate where he ultimately winds up.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

71. Drew Thorpe, SP, Padres



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2023: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 14-2, 2.52 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 139 1/3 IP, 38 BB, 182 K

Thorpe was arguably the biggest riser among pitching prospects last year, leading the minors in strikeouts and consistently working deep into games. The Padres made him the centerpiece of the Juan Soto deal this offseason, and what may have clinched it was him putting together a 1.48 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 13.1 K/9 in his five starts at Double-A, proving that his success wasn't simply a matter of him outclassing A-ball hitters with his changeup.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

72. Carson Williams, SS, Rays



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2023: High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .258 BA (435 AB), 23 HR, 20 SB, .853 OPS, 59 BB, 158 K

With superlative defense and a power/speed profile to salivate over, Williams is in some ways the ideal prospect, and indeed, he'll clock in higher on many top-100 lists. But striking out more than 30 percent of the time in A-ball, which is where he spent the majority of 2023, is borderline disqualifying, making me question whether he'll ever hit enough to be of real use in Fantasy.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: late-season look

73. Roderick Arias, SS, Yankees



Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2023: Rookie

Minor-league stats: .267 BA (101 AB), 6 HR, 17 SB, .928 OPS, 27 BB, 29 K

The crown jewel of the 2022 international class showed early signs of living up to the hype in his first year stateside, delivering on his power and speed projection while walking nearly as much as he struck out. We've grown so accustomed to these hyped-up 17-year-olds washing out in the lower minors that it might seem like a fait accompli for Arias, but so far, so good.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

74. Sebastian Walcott, SS, Rangers



Age (on opening day): 18

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, High-A

Minor-league stats: .246 BA (187 AB), 7 HR, 12 SB, .806 OPS, 23 BB, 64 K

The early standout from the 2023 international class stands out most for his power, which is developed enough that the Rangers were willing to give him some run at High-A despite him being well shy of his 18th birthday. With reports of his exit velocity topping 110 mph already, there are clearly the makings of a middle-of-the-order bat here, but Walcott will need to work out his strikeout issues to deliver on it.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

75. Colt Emerson, SS, Mariners



Age (on opening day): 18

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, Low-A

Minor-league stats: .374 BA (91 AB), 2 HR, 10 2B, 8 SB, 17 BB, 20 K

Despite being fresh out of high school, Emerson made it to A-ball before the end of last season and held his own there, slashing .302/.436/.444 in 16 games. It's a testament to his polish as a hitter, his advanced approach and picture-perfect swing combining for a potential plus-plus hit tool. There's room to speculate on power, though probably more of the 20-homer variety.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

76. Aidan Miller, SS, Phillies



Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, Low-A

Minor-league stats: .303 BA (66 AB), 1 3B, 3 2B, 4 SB, 12 BB, 15 K

Miller and Colt Emerson are running neck-and-neck right now, with Emerson getting the slight edge since he's a year younger with a more developed hit tool. Miller has the safer power projection, though, which means his contributions could be louder in the long run, and early returns show an excellent understanding of the strike zone.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

77. Noble Meyer, SP, Marlins



Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, Low-A

Minor-league stats: 0-1, 4.09 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 11 IP, 7 BB, 15 K

Drafted out of high school just this past year, Noble's career could go any number of directions from here, but what earns him a place on this list is a slider that comes in at 3,000 rpm. That's also what first stood out for Jackson Jobe, who has since gone on to become an elite pitching prospect, and the Marlins' reputation for developing pitchers is far better than the Tigers'.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

78. Kyle Teel, C, Red Sox



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .363 BA (91 AB), 2 HR, 3 SB, .977 OPS, 21 BB, 22 K

A sweet left-handed swing is not a trait normally associated with catchers, but it's the defining characteristic for Teel, the 14th overall pick in last year's draft. Between that and his sturdy defensive foundation, he's unusually safe for a catcher prospect, particularly since he's already made it to Double-A. He may never develop the power to be an out-and-out stud at the position.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2023: Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .277 BA (487 AB), 23 HR, .892 OPS, 110 BB, 152 K

After reaching base at a .408 clip in 2022, Malloy upped it to .417 in 2023, and it's that most coveted trait that figures to make him a fixture in Detroit, whether at third base or (more likely) left field. Power would be a nice bonus that has so far come through in the minors, but more due to optimal launch angles than impactful contact, which may not work as well at a place like Comerica Park.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

80. Carson Whisenhunt, SP, Giants



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2023: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 1-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 58 2/3 IP, 23 BB, 83 K

Whisenhunt is mostly fastball/changeup right now, having struggled to develop an effective breaking ball, but his changeup is more like three pitches in one, varying in depth and break based on the way he grips it. There's no arguing the effectiveness, seeing as he had a Spencer Striker-like 18 percent swinging-strike rate across three levels, but he'll keep working on the breaking ball as he continues to build up to a starter's workload.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

81. Kevin Alcantara, OF, Cubs



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .284 BA (391 AB), 13 HR, 15 SB, .810 OPS, 36 BB, 105 K

Alcantara is still working out the kinks that come with growing up to be 6-feet-6, but it's precisely those long levers that keep scouts salivating over his power potential. The strides he made in 2023 weren't so much along those lines, but they were his biggest yet, seeing him cut down on his strikeouts and hit .342 (54 for 158) with a .987 OPS from July 1 on.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

82. Chase Petty, SP, Reds



Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2023: High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 0-2, 1.72 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 68 IP, 15 BB, 66 K

Though he was hyped initially for his 102 mph fastball when the Twins selected him 26h overall in 2021, the Reds have transformed Petty into a sinkerballer who produces bowling balls off the bat. It doesn't make for as high of a ceiling in Fantasy, but he's proven to be so adept at it that he's a good bet to hold down a rotation spot, providing the Reds with a steady ERA at homer-friendly Great American Ball Park.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

83. Zac Veen, OF, Rockies



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: Double-A

Minor-league stats: .209 BA (172 AB), 2 HR, 22 SB, .612 OPS, 23 BB, 43 K

Veen has been been a .196 hitter since reaching Double-A late in 2022, but that's also about the point when he suffered a hand injury that was only addressed via surgery this past June. Taking that into account, it seems too early to write him off, especially since he was verging on top-10 status prior to the injury, with some even comparing him to Kyle Tucker.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

84. Christian Scott, SP, Mets



Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2023: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: 5-4, 2.57 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 87 2/3 IP, 12 BB, 107 K

Getting a chance to start for the first time since high school, Scott was such a surprise for the Mets that it seems like most rank lists have yet to account for his elite control and bat-missing characteristics. His fastball became a swing-and-miss offering in its own right, particularly when paired with his new changeup, and the resulting 69 percent strike rate and 17 percent swinging-strike rate point to a high-end outcome.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2023: Low-A, Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 1-0, 1.86 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 19 1/3 IP, 5 BB, 35 K

Major-league stats: 0-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 33 1/3 IP, 16 BB, 38 K

As Miller surged to prospect prominence early last season, the caveat was that he had never taken on anything close to a starter's workload before, and sure enough, after a couple outings of six-plus innings, his elbow began barking. He's avoided Tommy John surgery for the time being, but it sounds like the Athletics are no longer so willing to test his limits, instead planning to use him in relief as a possible (likely?) closer.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

86. Wilyer Abreu, OF, Red Sox



Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2023: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .274 BA (299 AB), 22 HR, 8 SB, .930 OPS, 59 BB, 74 K

Major-league stats: .316 BA (76 AB), 2 HR, 3 SB, .862 OPS, 9 BB, 23 K

Normally, a center field-capable defender with a willingness to walk would earn special distinction among prospects, but enthusiasm has been lacking for Abreu even despite his successful big-league debut. He certainly hits the ball hard enough to back up last year's power breakthrough, so I'm looking at the glass half full even though his left-handedness presents some platoon risk.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

87. Thomas Saggese, 2B, Cardinals



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2023: Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .306 BA (555 AB), 26 HR, 12 SB, .903 OPS, 52 BB, 144 K

For as good as the overall numbers look, Saggese hit .351 with 20 homers and a 1.076 OPS over his final 73 games at Double-A, and he's been punching above his weight for long enough that it's time to take him seriously. He's so uniquely talented at angling the ball for maximum damage that it's fair to presume conventional evaluation methods simply don't do him justice.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

88. Shota Imanaga, SP, Cubs



Age (on opening day): 30

Where he played in 2023: Japan

NPB stats: 7-5, 2.66 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 159 IP, 24 BB, 188 K

Imanaga loses ground here because of age and doesn't rate well by traditional indicators regardless, but for what his fastball lacks in velocity, it makes up for in ride, such that he actually outpaced Yoshinobu Yamamoto and everyone else who pitched in the World Baseball Classic in Stuff+. Between that and his impeccable control, which yielded an 8-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio last year, Imanaga is likely to matter in Fantasy for at least the next five years or so.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

89. Marco Luciano, SS, Giants



Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .223 BA (269 AB), 15 HR, .777 OPS, 46 BB, 100 K

Major-league stats: .177 BA (47 AB), 1 HR, 1 2B, 12 BB, 18 K

The wind is out of the sails for Luciano, who not so long ago was competing for a top-10 spot on this list. While he still makes the sort of hard contact you just can't teach, injuries have done such a number on him developmentally that he's arrived in the high minors without clue at the plate, striking out 32.3 percent of the time last year with an unconscionable 69 percent zone-contact rate in his 18 games at Triple-A.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

90. Brock Wilken, 3B, Brewers



Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .285 BA (165 AB), 5 HR, .887 OPS, 33 BB, 47 K

Wilken is the sort of hulking slugger who could outgrow every position and then get swallowed up by upper-level pitching, never to be heard from again. But the upside is just as evident, particularly with him reaching base at a .414 clip in his first professional season. It could be that at this time next year, Wilken is rated about like Coby Mayo is now, profiling as yet another Max Muncy type.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: late-season look

91. Graham Pauley, 3B, Padres



Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2023: Low-A, High-A, Double-A

Minor-league stats: .308 BA (481 AB), 23 HR, 22 SB, .931 OPS, 60 BB, 93 K

By all outward indications, Pauley isn't strong or fast enough to put together the 20/20 campaign he just had, but he has such good instincts for the game that he's able to get the absolute most out of a fairly unremarkable tool set. More specifically, his selectivity and knack for squaring up pitches in his wheelhouse are what make him tick, and they should at least make him a bat-first utility type, if not a starter.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: mideason hopeful

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2023: Rookie, Low-A, Double-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .365 BA (74 AB), 1 HR, 4 2B, .992 OPS, 21 BB, 10 K

Major-league stats: .275 BA (109 AB), 1 HR, 3 2B, .732, 20 BB, 19 K

Schanuel made it to the majors a mere 40 days after being drafted and managed to reach base at a .402 clip, living up to the stellar plate discipline he showed in both college and the minors. But how much value can Dave Magadan have in the modern game? There's simply no power to be found here, not without a drastic change in approach, and that's an especially big problem at first base.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

93. Cade Cavalli, SP, Nationals



Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2023: Triple-A, majors

2022 stats (minors): 6-4, 3.71 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 97 IP, 39 BB, 104 K

2022 stats (majors): 4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Cavalli is currently recovering from Tommy John surgery but was in the running for a rotation spot last spring after putting together a 1.47 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 10.6 K/9 in his final seven minor-league starts the year before. A former first-round pick, Cavalli has a fastball that pushes triple digits and a full secondary arsenal, though his command is a work in progress.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

94. Gavin Stone, SP, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2023: Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 7-4, 4.74 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 100 2/3 IP, 46 BB, 120 K

Major-league stats: 1-1, 9.00 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 31 IP, 13 BB, 22 K

A 1.48 ERA and 12.4 K/9 put Stone on the map in 2022 and made him arguably the biggest prospect disappointment of 2023, struggling to find his delivery after developing a blister on his toe in spring training. But his changeup still has elite characteristics, and while his major-league performance was nothing short of awful, his 14.4 percent swinging-strike rate there still points to a high ceiling.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

95. Yuki Matsui, RP, Padres



Age (on opening day): 28

Where he played in 2023: Japan

NPB stats: 39 SV, 1.57 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 57 1/3 IP, 13 BB, 72 K

Relievers make for uneasy Dynasty assets because if they don't grow up to be closers, they're basically of no value in Fantasy. The good news in Matsui's case is that there's no growing up to do. He brings 236 career saves with him from Japan, and while he's no lock to close for the Padres, he's the best suited for it, keeping hitters off balance with his rising fastball and trap-door splitter.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

96. Kyle Hurt, SP, Dodgers



Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2023: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 4-4, 3.91 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 92 IP, 44 BB, 152 K

Major-league stats: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

The hurt I harbor from leaving Spencer Strider out of my top 100 two years ago is why Hurt is here now, standing in defiance of those who would downgrade an absolute strikeout fiend for perceived reliever risk. Yes, it's more likely than not he winds up in the bullpen, but if not, then it all reads as Strider-like, from the 14.9 K/9 to the 20 percent swinging-strike rate to the 99 mph fastball with late, riding life.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

Age (on opening day): 26

Where he played in 2023: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 8-8, 4.33 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 99 2/3 IP, 29 BB, 126 K

Major-league stats: 1-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 20 IP, 8 BB, 26 K

Gipson-Long doesn't have the sort of fastball that's currently in high demand, which is why he won't show up on many top-100 lists even after thriving in a late-season trial. But his impressive strikeout-to-walk ratio in the minors would suggest it's not all smoke and mirrors, and it's possible that through heavy slider and changeup use, he can curtail his home run issues at a park that's known for doing the same.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

98. Austin Wells, C, Yankees



Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2023: Low-A, Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: .240 BA (371 AB), 17 HR, 7 SB, .775 OPS, 48 BB, 97 K

Major-league stats: .229 BA (70 AB), 4 HR, 6 2B, .743 OPS, 3 BB, 14 K

Being a defensive liability with an uphill swing that doesn't stay in the zone long enough to offer any hope in batting average, Wells is one of those prospects whose flaws are louder than his strengths. But opportunity is knocking on a team with no great alternatives, and with a swing geared for Yankee Stadium, the power production should be enough to make him a worthy contributor in Fantasy.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

99. Justice Bigbie, OF, Tigers

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2022: High-A, Double-A, Triple-A

Minor-league stats: .343 BA (432 AB), 19 HR, .942 OPS, 42 BB, 77 K

Bigbie isn't most evaluators' idea of a prospect, but his production at the highest levels of the minors last year was simply too great for a simpleton like me to ignore it. Yes, he's already in his mid-20s and bats right-handed with minimal defensive versatility, but he just hit .362 with a microscopic strikeout rate in his 63 games at Double-A. Why wouldn't the Tigers, of all teams, give him some run?

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

100. Joe Boyle, SP, Athletics



Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2023: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

Minor-league stats: 8-8, 3.84 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 117 1/3 IP, 93 BB, 168 K

Major-league stats: 2-0, 1.69 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 16 IP, 5 BB, 15 K

The book on Boyle was that he'd never throw enough strikes to make good on his top-of-the-scales fastball and slider, and to be sure, walking seven per nine, as he has throughout his minor-league career, is hardly a formula for success. But he walked just five over a three-start trial late last season, throwing an impressive 66 percent of his pitches for strikes. Best of all, you won't have to sink years into him to find out if it's legit.

Scott's 2024 Fantasy impact: pencil him in