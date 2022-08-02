Deadline day is here, and we could see a flurry of activity just before the clock strikes 6 p.m. ET. Here's where we'll break down all the most notable moves from a Fantasy Baseball perspective. To get our thoughts on the Juan Soto blockbuster deal, head here.

Brandon Drury traded to Padres

Brandon Drury 3B CIN Cincinnati • #22 • Age: 29 2022 Stats AVG .274 HR 20 OPS .855 AB 350 BB 29 K 84

The Padres strike again, acquiring a versatile bat in the midst of a breakout season. Drury has played mostly third base for the Reds but will likely bounce around for the Padres, giving everyone else a chance to rest their legs at DH. The big question is whether is surprising production will translate to a bigger venue like Petco Park. His xHR if he played every game there is 17, according to Statcast, as compared to the 20 he has actually hit. He has also batted just .241 with a .771 OPS on the road compared to .298 and .915 at home. Even with the improved supporting cast, it's possible Drury's numbers begin to drag bit, making him a sell-high candidate where applicable. --Scott White

Tyler Mahle traded to Twins

Tyler Mahle SP CIN Cincinnati • #30 • Age: 27 2022 Stats W-L 5-7 ERA 4.40 WHIP 1.25 INN 104.1 BB 39 K 114

The Twins are acquiring Mahle at his best. The right-hander got off to a miserable start this year, but his season turned on a dime in late May. Over his past nine starts, he has a 2.83 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 10.0 K/9, which are even better numbers than during his breakthrough season a year ago. What tops it off, though, is that the Twins are getting him out of Cincinnati. where he has a career 5.02 ERA compared to 3.74 on the road. The difference is mostly in the home run rate (1.9 per nine innings at home vs. 0.8 on the road). Mahle tends to put the ball in the air, and Great American Ball Park is a smaller venue. Target Field is much better suited for his abilities and could see him threaten for top-30 status at starting pitcher.

The Twins did give up Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand to get him. They're two of the biggest prospect risers this year, contributing considerable power in the upper levels. Between this trade and the Luis Castillo one, the Reds have done a fine job remaking the farm system. --Scott White

David Robertson traded to Phillies

David Robertson RP CHC Chi. Cubs • #37 • Age: 37 2022 Stats SV 14 ERA 2.23 WHIP 1.04 INN 40.1 BB 19 K 51

Robertson presumably steps into the closer role he was already filling for the Cubs. Granted, Seranthony Dominguez was doing a good enough job of it, but the Phillies still hadn't fully committed to him in the role, having Brad Hand split save chances with him. Robertson has more closing experience and will lengthen the Phillies bullpen by allowing Dominguez and Hand both to set up. With Scott Effross having already been traded by the Cubs, Mychal Givens is now in line to close for them. Rowan Wick filled in for Robertson earlier this year and remains a possibility, but his numbers have taken a turn for the worse since then. --Scott White

Brandon Marsh traded to Phillies for Logan O'Hoppe

Brandon Marsh LF LAA L.A. Angels • #16 • Age: 24 2022 Stats AVG .226 HR 8 SB 8 OPS .637 AB 292 K 117

This was one of those deadline deals that catches everyone off guard since it doesn't fit into the usual buyer/seller rubric. Granted, the Phillies are on the fringes of contention and could use a true center fielder like Marsh, but since he was one of the Angels' top prospects entering last year, it's curious to see them part with him already. His first full season has been a disappointment, with his strikeout rate keeping his batting average down and his power not playing up as hoped. A move to a smaller venue can only help. O'Hoppe, meanwhile, has had a breakout season at Double-A, slashing .269/.385/.492 with 15 homers in 74 games and could be ready to take over as the Angels starting catcher at some point next year. --Scott White

Luke Voit traded to Nationals

Luke Voit DH SD San Diego • #45 • Age: 31 2022 Stats AVG .225 HR 13 OPS .733 AB 298 BB 39 K 110

The Padres' acquisition of Juan Soto was, obviously, a pretty complicated trade, given the magnitude of the player at the center of it, and it took a while to find out what the final details would be. When the dust settled, Luke Voit found himself shipped off to Washington to complete the deal, in what is certain to be a lineup downgrade. Voit goes from hitting behind Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth to hitting behind … Victor Robles and César Hernández? Yeah, the Washington lineup is going to be pretty gross, and while this is a bit of a park upgrade for Voit, he's hitting just .231/.321/.425 since the start of 2021, so it's hard to get too excited. He's a low-end corner infield option at this point. --Chris Towers

Eric Hosmer traded to Red Sox

Eric Hosmer 1B SD San Diego • #30 • Age: 32 2022 Stats AVG .272 HR 8 OPS .727 AB 335 BB 33 K 55

Hosmer wasn't able to put much of anything together in four seasons with the Padres, and now the 32-year-old will be given a chance to resuscitate his career with the Red Sox. His swing has never been optimized for power and is unlikely to change now, but he's a career .354 hitter with three home runs and an .889 OPS at Fenway Park. Its odd configuration has made for unlikely success stories in the past, and it's possible Hosmer sees a big enough BABIP boost to become halfway useful again. He does still excel at putting the bat on the ball, after all. His acquisition leaves few at-bats for Bobby Dalbec, but a J.D. Martinez trade could change that. --Scott White

Joey Gallo traded to the Dodgers

Joey Gallo LF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #13 • Age: 28 2022 Stats AVG 0.159 HR 12 R 32 RBI 24 SB 2 SO 106

Joey Gallo seemed to be in desperate need of a change of scenery after hitting .159/.291/.368 in 140 games since being traded to the Yankees, and the writing for a trade was on the wall as soon as the Yankees acquired Andrew Benintendi last week. That trade became official Tuesday as Gallo was sent to the Dodgers, who are buying low with an eye on fixing Gallo's swing. You know you're getting a lot of strikeouts and a lot of walks with Gallo, but he has just 12 homers this season as he hasn't been holding up the third part of the three-true-outcomes approach. The issue is that Gallo isn't generating the same kind of power he used to, with career-worst marks in average exit velocity and max exit velocity, leading to a career-worst expected wOBA on contact. The Dodgers will try to unlock that power in acquiring Gallo, though he's only worth adding right now in NL-only leagues with the park switch, especially since he may not play every day in L.A. either.

The Yankees seemingly did pretty well in getting Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter for Gallo. Beeter has a 5.75 ERA this season, but has a big fastball and good stuff if he can tamp down the walks, of which he has 35 in 51.2 innings this season. --Chris Towers

It's one of the biggest trades in major-league history. We knew an organization would need to empty the vault to acquire a 23-year-old generational talent, and the Padres were willing to do so, sending maybe the biggest prospect package in baseball history. It's a seismic trade in the real world, but the impact on the Fantasy game is fairly minimal. Soto is going to do what Soto does. He's going to do it in a better lineup, albeit in a slightly worse venue, but generational talents like him generally aren't confined by venue. Likewise, Bell has hit .315 with four homers and a .976 OPS in 14 career games at Petco Park, so it seems like his skills also translate to that venue well enough.

For more, including a full breakdown of the prospects going the other way, click here. --Scott White

Jorge Lopez traded to the Twins

Jorge Lopez RP MIN Minnesota • #48 • Age: 29 2022 Stats INN 48.1 S 19 K's 54 ERA 1.68 WHIP 0.972

The Twins have been hesitant to fully insert Jhoan Duran into a conventional closer's role, and this deal seems like it provides an answer to that problem. Lopez has been tremendous for the Orioles this season, sporting a 1.68 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 48 ⅓ innings, earning a selection as the Orioles sole All-Star. While it's not guaranteed he'll be the Twins closer, that seems like the likeliest outcome, with Duran remaining as a multi-inning fireman who will get the occasional save. Lopez goes to a better team, but probably sees a slight tick down in value with Duran around to vulture the occasional high-leverage save opportunity.

The Orioles got four pitching prospects, with Cade Povich the headliner, though likely one who is a few years away from contributing. The more relevant news on Baltimore's side is the likely ascension of Felix Bautista to the closer's role. The Orioles have had a surprisingly strong bullpen this season, but Bautista profiles best as a closer with his big fastball. He's worth adding in all category leagues, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he had more saves than Lopez the rest of the season after this trade. --Chris Towers

Anthony Bass RP TOR Toronto • #52 • Age: 34 2022 Stats INN 44.2 S 0 K's 45 ERA 1.41 WHIP 0.94

Bass returns to the Blue Jays, where he had seven saves in 2020, after two up-and-down seasons with the Marlins. He's been exceptional this season, sporting a 1.41 ERA and 9.1 K/9, and figures to give the Blue Jays another option to get leads to Jordan Romano in the ninth. Pop has a 3.60 ERA thanks to a ground-ball heavy approach, but doesn't get many strikeouts, and is likely more like a middle relief option for the Blue Jays.

The Marlins got a recent top-100 prospect in Groshans in return, however the 22-year-old has likely played himself off prospect lists with his showing at Triple-A this season. Groshans' power has evaporated at the highest level of the minors, as he has just one home run and eight doubles in 67 games, sporting a .250/.348/.296 line. He's still making a lot of contact and walking a bunch, but he'll have to find a way to hit for more power to matter, even in NL-only leagues, since he doesn't run. He's a nice buy-low target for the Marlins, but he looks a long way from contributing for Fantasy and will likely report to Triple-A for Miami. --Chris Towers

Jake Odorizzi SP ATL Atlanta • #12 • Age: 32 2022 Stats W-L 4-3 ERA 3.75 WHIP 1.15 INN 60 BB 17 K 46

This deal wasn't quite finalized as of late Monday, but it has the potential to shake up the Braves rotation in less-than-desirable ways. Odorizzi himself is ... whatever. His fastball gets whiffs at a decent enough rate, and he'll deliver a quality start from time to time. But if his acquisition signals a return of rookie sensation Spencer Strider to the bullpen as a way of curtailing his innings, then the baseball world will weep. Mark Bowman of MLB.com suggests the Braves could go six-man for a couple turns and then reevaluate. Maybe Ian Anderson goes back to struggling. Maybe Odorizzi himself gets bumped to the bullpen. In any case, it's cause for some consternation. --Scott White

Jose Quintana traded to Cardinals

Jose Quintana SP STL St. Louis • #62 • Age: 33 2022 Stats W-L 3-5 ERA 3.50 WHIP 1.27 INN 103 BB 31 K 89

Quintana has put together a respectable ERA this year but has only a 3-5 record to show for it. Wins remain the most valuable pitching statistic in most scoring formats, and the Cardinals certainly offer him a better chance at them than the Pirates did. Of course, he doesn't help his case when he fails to go six innings, as he has 15 of his 20 starts this season. Maybe the Cardinals will ride him a little harder than the Pirates did -- it's not like his pitch counts have been particularly high, after all -- but even then, we're talking about little more than a matchups type given his lackluster WHIP and strikeout rate. --Scott White

Christian Vazquez traded to Astros

Christian Vazquez C HOU Houston • Age: 31 2022 Stats AVG .282 HR 8 OPS .759 AB 294 BB 18 K 51

The Astros have gone the defensive route at catcher the past couple years with Martin Maldonado and won't lose much in that regard with Vazquez. They will get a boost in offense, though. Vazquez has rebounded from a down year to become the eighth-best catcher in both major scoring formats. Perhaps more interesting than his involvement in this deal is prospect Enmanuel Valdez going back the other way. The 5-foot-9 utility player has been surprisingly productive between Double- and Triple-A this year, slashing .327/.410/.606 with 21 homers in 327 at-bats. His small stature and lack of defensive home keep him low on traditional rank lists, but he could surprise in Fantasy if he gets a chance to fill in for an injured Trevor Story at second base. --Scott White

Tommy Pham LF BOS Boston • #28 • Age: 34 2022 Stats AVG .238 HR 11 SB 7 OBP .340 OPS .694 AB 340

Though he certainly hasn't lived up to his 91st percentile average exit velocity or 84th percentile hard-hit rate, Pham has made strong enough contributions across the board to rank 40th among outfielders in Head-to-Head points leagues and 35th in Rotisserie. You might presume his home venue has something to do with it, but Pham has only slightly better numbers at Great American Ball Park than on the road. He might make out better at Fenway Park, its odd configuration known for boosting hitters' BABIPs, but most likely, his value stays right about the same. Meanwhile, his departure gives players like Nick Senzel and Jake Fraley an easier path to at-bats, but there isn't some potential standout waiting in the wings. --Scott White

Trey Mancini traded to Astros

Trey Mancini DH HOU Houston • Age: 30 2022 Stats AVG .268 HR 10 OPS .751 AB 354 BB 35 K 86

This seemingly low-key deal could actually have an impact in Fantasy given how consequential the park change is for Mancini's swing in particular. He pulls the ball in the air more than the average hitter (about 25 percent of time, according to FanGraphs), which would normally be a good indicator for power, but the Orioles of course moved their left field fences way back this year. Minute Maid Park, meanwhile, is most known for its short porch in left field. The venues couldn't be farther apart for that stretch of outfield fence -- we're talking dozens of feet -- and fittingly, Statcast suggests Mancini would have more than twice as many home runs, 22 overall, if he had played all his games in Houston this year.

He won't play all his games in Houston even now, it's worth noting, but he'll play enough that he could be a top-40 outfielder moving forward. --Scott White

Frankie Montas traded to Yankees

Frankie Montas SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • Age: 29 2022 Stats W-L 4-9 ERA 3.18 WHIP 1.14 INN 104.2 BB 28 K 109

Stock up for Montas, of course, who goes from the team with the worst record in the AL to the one with the best. As good as the rest of his stat line looks, it's his 4-9 record that's made him only the 52nd-best starting pitcher in points leagues and the 46th-best in 5x5. It might be 9-4 if he had been with the Yankees from the get-go, and I'd expect him to be a top-25 starting pitcher moving forward. Of course, there's also the matter of him going from one of the best pitcher's parks to one of the worst, but that's not going to impact him as much as his 5.01 road ERA would have you believe. For a full explanation why as well as a breakdown of the prospects (namely Ken Waldichuk) going the other way, click here. --Scott White

Josh Hader RP SD San Diego • #71 • Age: 28 2022 Stats SV 29 ERA 4.24 WHIP 1.12 INN 34 BB 12 K 59 Taylor Rogers RP MIL Milwaukee • #17 • Age: 31 2021 Stats SV 28 ERA 4.35 WHIP 1.11 INN 41.1 BB 9 K 48

Hader will continue to do his thing, just for a new team. The Padres are just as much in contention as the Brewers, so he remains as prolific of a saves source as always. The bigger question is who closes now for the Brewers. Rogers seems like the easy choice, but the Padres had just removed him from the role after an ugly month of July in which he allowed 10 earned runs in 9 2/3 innings. So the better bet might be Devin Williams, long thought to be a closer in waiting with his Airbender changeup (h/t @PitchingNinja) and career 14.7 K/9.

Devin Williams MIL • RP • 38 2022 Stats ERA 1.59 WHIP 1.01 INN 39.2 BB 19 K 66 View Profile

Because Rogers throws lefty and Williams righty, it could become a platoon of sorts, but the Brewers will want to make sure Rogers is right before they go that route. We should all be rooting for Williams to claim the role outright. He has top-three closer potential.

Esteury Ruiz MIL • RF • 43 2022 Minors AVG .333 HR 13 SB 60 OPS 1.028 AB 291 View Profile

To make up the talent gap between the two lefties, the Brewers also got Esteury Ruiz, Dinelson Lamet and prospect Robert Gasser. The most interesting of these names for Fantasy purposes is Ruiz, who put up monster numbers in the minors prior to his promotion just before the All-Star break, highlighted by 60 stolen bases in 77 games. He hadn't done much with the big club, and was in fact optioned right away by the Brewers. He could eventually claim the starting center field job from Tyrone Taylor, though. --Scott White

Luis Castillo traded to Mariners

Luis Castillo SP SEA Seattle • #21 • Age: 29 2022 Stats W-L 4-4 ERA 2.86 WHIP 1.07 INN 85 BB 28 K 90

Castillo will enjoy a significant park upgrade with this move, which you could argue makes less of a difference for a pitcher who consistently ranks among the top five in ground-ball rate. But Castillo has faded his sinker in recent weeks for more four-seamers -- a change that has yielded positive results overall, with his K/9 going from 7.8 before May 31, when he first ramped up the four-seam use, to 10.1. Still, it has made him less ground ball-oriented, and relatedly, he has a 3.64 ERA at home this year compared to 2.09 on the road. So what does that mean, practically speaking? Probably that we should treat Castillo like a top-20 starting pitcher in Fantasy again. For a more complete breakdown of this deal, click here. --Scott White

David Peralta traded to Rays

David Peralta LF TB Tampa Bay • #6 • Age: 34 2022 Stats AVG .248 HR 12 OPS .777 AB 278 BB 27 K 74

Peralta had already lost his grip on an everyday role with the Diamondbacks, and that certainly won't change with a team like the Rays. He is, after all, batting .268 with an .823 OPS against righties compared to .114 with a .462 OPS against lefties, which at least gives him some utility in daily five-outfielder leagues. His acquisition means Josh Lowe is back in the minors, not that the former top prospect was contributing anything worthwhile. It also helps clear the path for Diamondbacks prospect Corbin Carroll, however remote his chance of debuting this year are. --Scott White

Andrew Benintendi traded to Yankees

Andrew Benintendi LF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #18 • Age: 28 2022 Stats AVG .315 HR 3 SB 4 OPS .779 AB 355 K 53

This trade probably means the Yankees are giving up on Joey Gallo as more than a spot starter, and things could tighten up even more once Giancarlo Stanton returns from his bout with Achilles tendinitis. So far, though, Benintendi looks like an everyday part of the lineup, having already made a start against a lefty since coming over. He's been serviceable in Fantasy this year because of his high batting average, but it's been an even more hollow one than in years past. It's possible he makes more of an effort to pull the ball now, taking aim for the short porch in right field, but I wouldn't hold your breath on that. --Scott White