Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 22 (Aug. 21-27). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.


Must-start, all formats
1
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
2
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
BOS
Boston
3
B. Snell SP SD Blake Snell SP SD
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
4
A. Abbott SP CIN Andrew Abbott SP CIN
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
ARI
Arizona
5
J. Montgomery SP TEX Jordan Montgomery SP TEX
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
Advisable in most cases
6
J. Paxton SP BOS James Paxton SP BOS
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
7
Y. Kikuchi SP TOR Yusei Kikuchi SP TOR
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
8
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
TEX
Texas
Better left for points leagues
9
B. Elder SP ATL Bryce Elder SP ATL
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
SF
San Francisco
10
Z. Littell RP TB Zack Littell RP TB
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
11
G. Ashcraft SP CIN Graham Ashcraft SP CIN
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
ARI
Arizona
12
J. Urquidy SP HOU Jose Urquidy SP HOU
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
DET
Detroit
13
P. Blackburn SP OAK Paul Blackburn SP OAK
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
14
M. Clevinger SP CHW Mike Clevinger SP CHW
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
No thanks
15
A. Marsh SP KC Alec Marsh SP KC
@
OAK
Oakland
 		@
SEA
Seattle
16
J. Oviedo SP PIT Johan Oviedo SP PIT
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
17
R. Olson SP DET Reese Olson SP DET
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
HOU
Houston
18
R. Stripling SP SF Ross Stripling SP SF
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
19
J. Assad RP CHC Javier Assad RP CHC
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
20
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
21
T. Toussaint SP CHW Touki Toussaint SP CHW
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
22
D. Smyly SP CHC Drew Smyly SP CHC
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
23
B. Falter SP PIT Bailey Falter SP PIT
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
24
T. Blach RP COL Ty Blach RP COL
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
25
J. Cueto SP MIA Johnny Cueto SP MIA
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
WAS
Washington
26
N. Syndergaard SP CLE Noah Syndergaard SP CLE
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
TOR
Toronto