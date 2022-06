Brebbia allowed a run on two hits and struck out one in one inning, earning a hold in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Tigers.

Brebbia has picked up four holds in his last six outings, allowing two runs (one earned) in five innings in that span. The right-hander has steadied himself after a bumpy May, and he now has a 2.78 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB in 32.1 innings overall. His hold Tuesday was his eighth of the year, and he should continue to serve in a middle-innings role.