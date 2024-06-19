Brebbia picked up the save in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over the Astros. He pitched a clean third of an inning without a strikeout.

After rookie Jonathan Cannon turned in 8.2 scoreless innings, Brebbia entered the ninth after Houston knocked a pair of two-out singles. The veteran reliever induced a Victor Caratini groundout to lock down Chicago's 20th win on the season. Michael Kopech has struggled mightily of late -- sporting a 11.37 ERA over 6.1 innings with three blown saves in his last eight appearances -- opening the pathway for Brebbia to claim the White Sox closer role. The 34-year-old appears ready for more save opportunities, as he owns a 1.17 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 14:1 K:BB in 7.1 innings in June.