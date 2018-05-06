Hanigan agreed to a minor-league deal with the Giants on Sunday, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

Hanigan slashed .267/.324/.347 over 33 games with the Rockies last season, but had yet to catch on with a big league club in 2018. The veteran backstop was cut loose but the Indians back in mid-March, and this will be his first opportunity with a team since. Hanigan will serve primarily as organizational depth, as Buster Posey is locked in as the main catcher, with Nick Hundley seemingly safe in a backup role.