Ryan Hanigan: Released by Giants
Hanigan was released by the Giants on Thursday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Hanigan appeared in just 18 games with Triple-A Sacramento this season and posted a lowly .447 OPS, so the Giants decided to part ways.
