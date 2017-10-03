Hanigan logged just five at-bats since returning from the disabled list in early September.

That being said, the veteran did notch three hits in those five at-bats, but the presence of Jonathan Lucroy really hurt Hanigan's value. His .267 batting average on the season was his best mark in that category since 2012 when he was still with the Reds, but he still seems more like a backup catcher heading into 2018. His value hinges on where he signs in free agency during the offseason.