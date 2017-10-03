Rockies' Ryan Hanigan: Playing time limited following return from DL
Hanigan logged just five at-bats since returning from the disabled list in early September.
That being said, the veteran did notch three hits in those five at-bats, but the presence of Jonathan Lucroy really hurt Hanigan's value. His .267 batting average on the season was his best mark in that category since 2012 when he was still with the Reds, but he still seems more like a backup catcher heading into 2018. His value hinges on where he signs in free agency during the offseason.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...