Hanigan was released by the Indians on Monday, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Hanigan was never projected to make the team's Opening Day roster with Roberto Perez and Yan Gomes ahead of him. The 37-year-old is still a solid defender, but he doesn't figure to serve as anything more than organizational catching depth in 2018.

