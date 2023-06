Estrada went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Rockies.

The homer was Estrada's first since May 7, though he missed time with a wrist injury in late May and early June. He's gone 4-for-14 (.286) over three games since returning from that issue. The second baseman continues to put up solid numbers with a .300/.347/.478 slash line, seven homers, 19 RBI, 31 runs scored and 14 steals on 17 attempts through 50 contests.