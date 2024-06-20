Estrada is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Cardinals.
The Giants are giving Brett Wisely a start at second base and Nick Ahmed will be his double-play partner at shortstop. It seems to be a routine day off for Estrada, who had started each of the previous 14 contests.
