The Giants placed Estrada on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left wrist sprain, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported earlier Friday that Estrada has been playing through multiple injuries recently, and the Giants will now place the 28-year-old infielder on the IL so that he can recover properly. Tyler Fitzgerald will come up from Triple-A Sacramento to help replenish the Giants' infield depth, though Nick Ahmed could see an increase in playing time while Estrada is sidelined.