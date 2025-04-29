Estrada (wrist) has resumed fielding drills and light swinging of the bat, MLB.com reports.
Estrada fractured his wrist late in spring training and was recently shifted to the 60-day injured list. This progress is positive news, but he'll be sidelined until at least late May.
