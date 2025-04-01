The Rockies placed Estrada (wrist) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

After suffering a non-displaced fractured right wrist when he was hit by a pitch in a Cactus League game March 20, Estrada is likely to require 4-to-8 weeks of recovery time. With Estrada on the shelf, Kyle Farmer has started at second base in three of the Rockies' first four games, while Tyler Freeman has manned the keystone in the other contest.