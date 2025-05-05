Estrada (wrist) is able to swing the bat with both hands and is working his way into baseball shape, MLB.com reports.
Estrada has been sidelined for the entire season with a wrist injury but has made significant progress in the last week. There's still no timeline for his return, but he should be in line for a rehab assignment within the next couple of weeks.
