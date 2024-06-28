Manager Bob Melvin said Friday that it's likely Estrada will be placed on the injured list due to an undisclosed injury, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Pavlovic notes that Estrada has been working through multiple injuries lately and hasn't played in back-to-back games. With the Giants needing to free up a roster spot for LaMonte Wade's (hamstring) return, Estrada could be given an extended break for rest and recovery. Keep an eye out for an official transaction and some clarification regarding his health.