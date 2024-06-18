Estrada went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and four total RBI in Monday's 7-6 win against the Cubs.

Estrada was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning to give San Francisco its first lead, though Chicago quickly re-took the lead in the bottom of the frame. The Giants remained behind until the ninth, when Estrada blasted a three-run homer that proved to be the game-winning hit. The long ball snapped a 20-game homerless stretch for the infielder. With nine home runs on the season, Estrada is five away from tying his career-high mark.